CNA Financial paid $40 million to hackers
Hackers used Phoenix Locker ransomware to encrypt CNA's systems
American cyber insurance firm CNA Financial paid hackers $40 million to decrypt its data and restore systems, following a ransomware attack in March, according to sources. Citing people with knowledge...
