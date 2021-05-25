CNA Financial paid $40 million to hackers

Hackers used Phoenix Locker ransomware to encrypt CNA's systems

American cyber insurance firm CNA Financial paid hackers $40 million to decrypt its data and restore systems, following a ransomware attack in March, according to sources. Citing people with knowledge...

