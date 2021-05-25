Tech company boards are still overwhelmingly male, even more so in the UK then the US
Survey by recruitment firm MRL finds average female boardroom representation is less than 25 per cent in the UK
Progress towards gender equality in tech roles may be slow, but most people would say at least it's happening. They'd be wrong. A report called Resetting Tech Culture by Girls Who Code and Accenture,...
