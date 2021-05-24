Insurer One Call falls victim to ransomware attack from DarkSide gang
Gang is reportedly demanding £15 million from the company
Insurance firm One Call admitted last week that it had been hit with a ransomware attack that disrupted its core IT systems and forced the company to shut off servers. In an update on its website,...
More on Hacking
Data on 4.5 million Air India passengers exposed in SITA hack
Names, dates of birth and contact details were among the information stolen in the breach in March
Hackers leak Irish patients' data on dark web
Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin has ruled out paying a ransom to the Conti cyber gang
Irish Prime Minister rules out paying ransom to cyber gang after health service attack
The Conti ransomware operators have reportedly demanded a $20 million ransom from HSE
Colonial Pipeline paid $5 million ransom to DarkSide hackers, report
Flows expected to return to normal levels by the weekend
US fuel supply company hit by ransomware, government steps in to restore services - updated
Attackers also stole over 100 gigabytes of data from Colonial Pipeline's networks
Back to Top