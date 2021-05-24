Insurer One Call falls victim to ransomware attack from DarkSide gang

Gang is reportedly demanding £15 million from the company

Doncaster insurance firm One Call is DarkSide's latest victim
Doncaster insurance firm One Call is DarkSide's latest victim
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Insurance firm One Call admitted last week that it had been hit with a ransomware attack that disrupted its core IT systems and forced the company to shut off servers. In an update on its website,...

To continue reading...

More on Hacking