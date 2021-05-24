Cyber gang behind Irish health system attack also hit more than a dozen US healthcare organisations
Conti group has attacked more than 400 entities worldwide including law enforcement agencies, municipalities, emergency medical services and 911 dispatch centres
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said on Thursday that the Conti ransomware operatives who recently took down Irish health system have also hit the networks of at least 16 US healthcare and first...
More on Threats and Risks
App developers exposed millions of Android users' data
Some of the compromised apps have more than 10 million downloads
Scammer jailed for sending fake NHS text messages to people waiting for Covid-19 vaccination
Messages told recipients that their details were needed to determine if they qualified for the vaccination
Insurer AXA hit by ransomware and DDoS attacks
Branches in Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong and the Philippines attacked by Avaddon group
Scammers are stealing funds from crypto-newbs
Researchers found nearly 170 fake finance apps using similar designs, servers and language
Irish health service suffers 'significant' ransomware attack
The incident is having a major impact on all local and national systems involved in core services
Back to Top