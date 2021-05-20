Google to shift compute tasks between data centres for better use of green energy

Google has revealed a plan to use its 'Carbon-Intelligent Computing Platform' to shift 'movable' compute workloads to different data centres based on the availability of renewable energy.

In a blog post published on Tuesday, Ross Koningstein, co-founder of Google's Carbon-Intelligent Computing project, said that the company is currently working on the plan to completely decarbonise its electricity use by 2030.

"One way we can do this is by adjusting our operations in real time so that we get the most out of the clean energy that's already available," Koningstein said.

"This includes both variable sources of energy such as solar and wind, as well as 'always-on' carbon-free energy such as our recently announced geothermal project. This moves us closer to our goal of operating on carbon-free energy everywhere, at all times, by 2030."

The compute workload varies from one data centre to another throughout the day. Google's new Carbon-Intelligent platform will use predictions of how heavily a particular grid will need to rely on carbon-intensive energy to shift compute workloads across the globe, favouring locations where more carbon-free electricity is available.

Google will start using the new platform in 2022 for about one-third of its non-production workloads. It will begin with shifting encoding and processing of millions of multimedia files like videos uploaded to YouTube, Drive and Photos to data centres where green power is available.

The platform will reserve hourly compute capacity on the most clean grids available worldwide, moving "as much energy consumption as possible to times and places where energy is cleaner."

The new programme will only cover "moveable" workloads; latency-sensitive tasks, and those covered by data sovereignty laws will still be carried out at their original locations.

Last year, the Google started shifting the timing of tasks within data centres to match their energy use to the availability of greener sources. That initiative laid the foundation for the next major step - shifting the movable tasks to more favourable locations.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai also revealed last month that five of the company's all data centre sites - in Finland, Denmark, Oklahoma, Oregon and Iowa - are now operating near or at 90 per cent carbon-free energy.

"To date, we have committed approximately $4 billion to purchase clean energy from more than 50 wind and solar projects globally through 2034," Pichai said.

Google is also currently working with Fervo Energy Co., a clean energy startup, to tap into its 'always-on' carbon-free energy resources. Fervo will add 'firm' geothermal energy to the Nevada electric grid system in 2022, which Google will use to power its data centres and infrastructure there.