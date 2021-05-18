Microsoft Teams rolls out 'personal life' features including free video calls with friends and family

Microsoft has launched the personal version of its popular communication app Microsoft Teams, enabling people to stay in touch with their family and friends through free all-day free video calling.

The new personal service, which was made available for preview in June last year on the mobile version of Microsoft Teams on iOS and Android devices, is now available across the desktop, web and mobile apps.

It is almost identical to the Microsoft Teams for businesses, allowing users to make video calls, do group chats and share files, calendars and locations.

Microsoft Teams' personal features are available for free to all users.

According to Microsoft, Teams personal users can invite up to 300 people at once in their Teams video calls, which can last for 24 hours.

However, Microsoft said that it will enforce limits of up to 100 participants and 60 minutes for free group calls (for every 24 hours) after the Covid-19 pandemic is over, although it may keep free call duration of 24 hours for one-to-one calls.

The software giant is also allowing users of Teams' personal version to make video calls in 'Together' mode. This mode places users into a virtual environment, such as a coffee shop - or at the bottom of an ocean.

"With Together mode, video call fatigue is reduced because your brain doesn't have to work as hard when compared to a standard video call," wrote Liat Ben-Zur, Corporate Vice President, Modern Life, Search and Devices in a blog post.

"You can choose from a variety of new virtual environments such as a family lounge, coffee shop, or even a summer resort to make your calls more engaging, fun, and connected, even when you're apart."

With Teams personal version, users can host group chats, including with users who don't have a Teams account. The chat feature allows users to add a non-user to a group chat by using their phone number, and the recipient can see and respond to group chats via SMS text messages. Teams now also includes a Tasks feature.

"Teams ensures separation is kept between your work and personal accounts. All files, contacts, chats and other information for each of your accounts are kept separate. And I can easily switch between the two just by clicking on my profile," Ben-Zur said.

Microsoft Teams has seen a huge surge in usage since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The company said in April last year that there were 75 million daily users of Teams, up 70 per cent from 19 March 2020 when it was being used by 44 million DAU.

In May 2020, the software firm added several new features to Teams to improve IT admins' ability to manage apps and to enhance end users' experience. In July, it announced more features for the platform, designed to streamline workflow and automate process in the collaboration software.