Intel unveils 11th-generation Tiger Lake-H series mobile processors

Intel has launched its new 11th-generation Core H-series mobile processors, based on its 10nm SuperFin process technology.

Code-named 'Tiger Lake-H', the new series is geared towards gamers, content creators and business professionals - in other words, heavy graphics and compute users. Intel claims the chip series provides 'significant' performance improvements over the 10th-Gen Comet Lake processors.

"These new H-series processors are an exciting extension of our 11th Gen mobile family with double-digit single core and multi-core performance improvements, leading gameplay, direct attached storage and 20 PCIe 4.0 lanes for true enthusiast-level platform bandwidth. 11th Gen H-series is the industry's most performant mobile processor that empowers users to game, create and connect with leadership performance at any enthusiast form factor," said Chris Walker, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of the Mobile Client Platforms Group.

Intel's new processors provide up to 19 per cent better multi-threaded performance compared to the previous generation. They include Core i9 and Core i7 models (eight cores), i5 models (six cores), and two Xeon W-series models.

One of the major differences between the existing 11th-generation Tiger Lake-U processor and newly announced Tiger Lake-H processors is in the integrated GPU.

All Tiger Lake-H CPUs feature Intel Xe-LP graphics with 32 execution units running at 1,450 MHz peak (except the base i5 model, which runs at 1,400 MHz). They all feature built-in Thunderbolt 4 controllers as well as 20 PCIe 4.0 lanes for graphics and storage.

The top model is the Core i9-11980HK, with eight cores (16 threads). It runs at a 2.6GHz base clock speed at 45W, and can reach 3.3GHz at 65W. Moreover, it can be overclocked further than 65W in systems that allow it.

The new chips support DDR4-3200, although there is no support for LPDDR4.

The new Tiger Lake-H processors will come to market in 80 new designs, about 15 of them focused on vPro.

Leading devices are available for preorder now and will start shipping on 17th May.

The company says it has already shipped over 1 million Tiger Lake-H processors to its OEM partners, indicating that that the chip giant wants to leverage its production capacity while its competitors continue to deal with shortages.

Many PC makers, including HP, Dell, Lenovo and Asus have announced their first laptops with the new Intel chips.