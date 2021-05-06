Take a deep dive into enterprise tech at the IT Leaders Festival 2021

Computing is proud to announce the launch of the IT Leaders Festival 2021: a three-day event in October that asks - and answers - the big questions IT leaders are facing today.

The technology department was finally recognised as the crucial business function that it is in 2020, but has this led to any real impact on budgets or organisational culture? How has the role of IT changed within business and government? Is collaboration the key to securing tech benefits for the UK? And what about the wider responsibility of embracing ‘tech for good'?

Now in its second year, the IT Leaders Festival will address all of these questions and more. We'll also take a deep-dive dive into emerging technologies like RPA, AI and machine learning, looking at where to get started, the best tools to use, the return on investment, and how to make the most of your budget. Our expert speakers (TBA) will present case studies and workshops on these topics, with guidance from the Advisory Board.

We'll share more information about the agenda soon, but in the meantime make sure to head over to the Content Hub, where you can read important opinion pieces from some of our speakers.

The IT Leaders' Festival October 2021 will give all you and other enterprise IT professionals a chance to collaborate, network and resolve your own IT challenges with your peers. Click here to register now.