Entries are open for the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2021

"Digital is the future". It's been a maxim for over a decade, but it's clearly out of date: digital is now. That's why the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2021 are so important.

The last year has seen a huge shakeup to what we consider 'normal'. Businesses, customers and private individuals are using technology to a greater level than ever before, and those who have tried to maintain business-as-usual have been left behind. Companies have had to re-evaluate their approach to not only their daily business, but their overall strategy. In this landscape, innovative firms and individuals have used technology to stand out from the crowd.

Computing's Digital Technology Leaders Awards exist to recognise the achievements of the people and companies who are really making it happen at the coal face of the digital technology stack: from website design and coding to UX and project management, from scrum masters and product managers, all the way up to the CDO.

Former winner Staffordshire University

Rather than focusing on products or the achievements of marketing staff, the Digital Technology Leaders Awards honour the work of technical employees and innovative companies, who are going beyond what's expected to achieve something truly great. We've seen plenty of examples in the last 12 months, and this is your chance to stand out from the crowd.

With plenty of returning categories, as well as a brand new Special Award that honours success in the pandemic, there really is something for everyone; but if you don't see a category you feel is right for your submission, get in touch and we'll be happy to help.

Entries close on the 9th July, so don't wait - enter now!

Categories: Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2021

Organisational Excellence

Best Place to Work in Digital - SMEs

Best Place to Work in Digital - Large Organisations

Development Team of the Year

Digital Service Company of the Year- SME

Digital Service Company of the Year - Large Organisations

Digital Team of the Year

Digital Transformation of the Year - Large Organisations

Digital Transformation of the Year - SME

Project Team of the Year

Personal Excellence

CDO of the Year

Digital Ambassador of the Year

Digital Hero of the Year

Young Digital Professional of the Year

CTO of the Year

Project Excellence