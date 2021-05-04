Entries are open for the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2021
It's no longer viable to maintain business-as-usual - innovation and survival are closely linked
"Digital is the future". It's been a maxim for over a decade, but it's clearly out of date: digital is now. That's why the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2021 are so important.
The last year has seen a huge shakeup to what we consider 'normal'. Businesses, customers and private individuals are using technology to a greater level than ever before, and those who have tried to maintain business-as-usual have been left behind. Companies have had to re-evaluate their approach to not only their daily business, but their overall strategy. In this landscape, innovative firms and individuals have used technology to stand out from the crowd.
Computing's Digital Technology Leaders Awards exist to recognise the achievements of the people and companies who are really making it happen at the coal face of the digital technology stack: from website design and coding to UX and project management, from scrum masters and product managers, all the way up to the CDO.
Rather than focusing on products or the achievements of marketing staff, the Digital Technology Leaders Awards honour the work of technical employees and innovative companies, who are going beyond what's expected to achieve something truly great. We've seen plenty of examples in the last 12 months, and this is your chance to stand out from the crowd.
With plenty of returning categories, as well as a brand new Special Award that honours success in the pandemic, there really is something for everyone; but if you don't see a category you feel is right for your submission, get in touch and we'll be happy to help.
Entries close on the 9th July, so don't wait - enter now!
Categories: Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2021
Organisational Excellence
- Best Place to Work in Digital - SMEs
- Best Place to Work in Digital - Large Organisations
- Development Team of the Year
- Digital Service Company of the Year- SME
- Digital Service Company of the Year - Large Organisations
- Digital Team of the Year
- Digital Transformation of the Year - Large Organisations
- Digital Transformation of the Year - SME
- Project Team of the Year
Personal Excellence
- CDO of the Year
- Digital Ambassador of the Year
- Digital Hero of the Year
- Young Digital Professional of the Year
- CTO of the Year
Project Excellence
- Best Automation Project
- Best Large Enterprise Digital Project
- Best Not-for-Profit Project
- Best Public Sector Digital Project
- Best Small-to-Medium Digital Project
- Big Data/IoT Project of the Year
- Machine Learning / AI Project of the Year
- Mobile Project of the Year
- Security Project of the Year
- *New* Special Award: Most Successful Project in the Pandemic
