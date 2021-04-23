Thank Zuck it's Friday #11 - Open source manoeuvrings and spies on LinkedIn

Another week wobbles unsteadily to a close - which is a sure sign that it's time for 'Thank Zuck it's Friday', the tech news podcast from Computing.

No Stuart again this week, but Tom does his best to fill the gaping void with steak and cocktails. He and John discuss MI5's dark warning that spies are using details published on LinkedIn for nefarious ends, as well as delving into the arcane but consequential world of open source licensing, with a look at Grafana Labs' decision to move from Apache 2 to AGPLv3.

Keep an ear out for a brand new podcast coming to Computing soon, where we speak to the founders of some of the world's fastest-growing and most exciting companies about their journeys. 'The Spark' will be available on iTunes, Spotify and Computing.