Entries for the Women in Tech Awards close next week

This year's Women in Tech Excellence Awards will be something special. Now in their fifth year, the awards are one of Computing's most important events - not only from a business standpoint, but to recognise and celebrate the work of women in the tech sector.

Entries for the awards close on the 30th April, and we don't want anyone to miss out on their chance: if you're particularly proud of your work this year, or know someone who should be, make a nomination!

This year's awards will bring many great stories to the fore, especially those of how women across the technology sector have led the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many women will be facing a unique and unforeseen set of challenges. Balancing work and home life, taking on key roles in home teaching, and coping with personal and family stress while continuing to make top class contributions to their businesses are all part of the world we have been unwillingly thrust into. There will be many, many stories of how the women in our market have risen to those challenges.

Sharing these stories is about celebrating the women at the heart of them, but that's not all: mentorship and role models are key to bringing more women into the sector, and seeing the impressive, innovative work women will inspire others looking to build a career in our industry.

So take a look at our fantastic (and still growing) judging panel, read the categories and share your story before the 30th April - you never know what difference you might make.