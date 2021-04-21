AI & Machine Learning Awards 2021: Here's the shortlist

We're pleased to announce the shortlist for the AI & Machine Learning Awards 2021: the event that recognises excellence and innovation in this evolving area of technology.

It is only in recent years that companies have begun to make full use of the potential of artificial intelligence and machine learning, although with the speed of development it doesn't feel like it. Chatbots and smart tools are commonplace, and autonomous cars and AI-driven security are, if not widely used, at least widely discussed.

In a business context, even the most basic implementations of these technologies can free a workforce from time-consuming manual tasks, with more recent developments providing real insight into customer data.

The finalists for the AI & Machine Learning Awards are the cream of the crop: the best tools, projects, companies and individuals to be working in AI in the UK today.

As well as favourite categories like Most Innovative Use of AI/ML and AI/Automation Technology Provider of the Year, this year we've introduced three new categories to reflect the changing use of AI in business: Best Marketing Automation Project, Business Transformation of the Year and a Special Award for Pandemic Performance.

