AI & Machine Learning Awards 2021: Here's the shortlist
The shortlist names the most forward-thinking and innovative companies in UK AI today
We're pleased to announce the shortlist for the AI & Machine Learning Awards 2021: the event that recognises excellence and innovation in this evolving area of technology.
It is only in recent years that companies have begun to make full use of the potential of artificial intelligence and machine learning, although with the speed of development it doesn't feel like it. Chatbots and smart tools are commonplace, and autonomous cars and AI-driven security are, if not widely used, at least widely discussed.
In a business context, even the most basic implementations of these technologies can free a workforce from time-consuming manual tasks, with more recent developments providing real insight into customer data.
The finalists for the AI & Machine Learning Awards are the cream of the crop: the best tools, projects, companies and individuals to be working in AI in the UK today.
As well as favourite categories like Most Innovative Use of AI/ML and AI/Automation Technology Provider of the Year, this year we've introduced three new categories to reflect the changing use of AI in business: Best Marketing Automation Project, Business Transformation of the Year and a Special Award for Pandemic Performance.
Click here to view all of our 2021 finalists. If you're on the list, congratulations! Don't forget to register for the awards event by heading to the finalist packages page.
More on Leadership
Women in tech: Confidence isn't the problem
it’s too easy and convenient to point to women’s apparent lack of confidence as the key explanation for their under-representation at all levels in technology
Women in tech: Don't hesitate - nominate!
The Women in Technology Excellence Awards offer a superb opportunity to celebrate the success of women working in the technology sector
A reputation for delivery: how Kate Beverly came to manage Pearson's digital transformation
VP of business and portfolio management at Pearson recalls some of her earlier roles - and considers how not all advice is equally useful
How can we support women working in academic computing roles?
Rachel Pattinson explores how the School of Computing at Newcastle University is supporting women working in academic computing roles
Longlist announced for the Rising Stars Awards
The second stage of entries begins now