Apple announces $200m forestry fund to support projects that sequester CO2

Restore Fund aims to demonstrate viable financial models that can help attract and investment from businesses in forestry protection and restoration efforts worldwide

  • Michael Holder, BusinessGreen
Apple has launched a "first-of-its-kind" $200m forestry fund aimed at removing "at least" one million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide each year, promising to scale and support projects that sequester CO2, improve biodiversity and adhere to "strict environmental and social standards".

The tech giant launched the fund together with bank Goldman Sachs and green NGO Conservation International. The Restore Fund aims to demonstrate viable financial models that can help attract and scale up wider investment from businesses in forestry protection and restoration efforts worldwide, according to the firms.

