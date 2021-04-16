Thank Zuck it's Friday #10 - Google as the privacy good guy and Darktrace IPO
One member down this week, the Computing team tackle the latest Test and Trace app bungle and the controversies around Darktrace's now-confirmed IPO
It's the end of the week, which can only mean one thing. No, it's not that you should grab a drink; it's time for 'Thank Zuck it's Friday', the tech news podcast from Computing.
This week John and Tom break free of the shackles of their overlord/tyrant/line manager Stuart to chat about whether not doing something actually counts as doing something, before moving on to discuss Apple and Google's moves to block an update to the NHS contract-tracing app, as well as Darktrace's now-confirmed - but still controversial - IPO.
Keep an ear out for a brand new podcast coming to Computing soon, where we speak to the founders of some of the world's fastest-growing and most exciting companies about their journeys. 'The Spark' will be available on iTunes, Spotify and Computing.
