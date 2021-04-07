Open Rights Group demands Home Office transparency on end-to-end encryption

The Home Office is allegedly considering measures to compel Facebook to break encryption on its messaging apps

The Open Rights Group (ORG) has urged the Home Office to clarify all legal and technical measures that it has been considering to compel Facebook to break end-to-end encryption on its messaging apps...

