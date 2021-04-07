Google research manager resigns amid fallout from fired AI researchers

Samy Bengio was a 'strong advocate' of both Timnit Gebru and Margaret Mitchell

Google research manager resigns amid fallout from fired AI researchers
Google research manager resigns amid fallout from fired AI researchers
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Google research manager Samy Bengio has announced that he is resigning from Google 'to pursue other exciting opportunities' - a move that has been linked to the removal of AI researchers Timnit Gebru and...

To continue reading...

More on Management