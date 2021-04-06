Is it time you switched to Database-as-a-Service? Join us on 13th April to find out

Businesses run on databases. Whether it is customer lists, stock information or payroll scheduling, these repositories can store virtually every type of data imaginable and display it in a simple format. However, many firms are now realising that moving their databases to the cloud, in line with other critical systems like collaboration tools and disaster recovery, is necessary to stay competitive in a world of remote work.

The Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) market, expected to grow to $25 billion by 2025, has rapidly become the fastest-growing cloud service worldwide; not least because DBaaS enables faster time-to-value for applications by improving standardisation, security and developer productivity.

But with so many options to choose from, where do you start? Join us on the 13th April as we discuss how to go about choosing a cloud-based DBaaS solution that's right for your organisation; the benefits of doing so; and the lessons you can learn from those who have gone before. Computing's dedicated research findings will show where the industy is at when it comes to DBaaS adoption today, and what respondents have planned over the next couple of years.

In this webinar, sponsored by Couchbase, you will learn how to leverage the advantages of in-VPC deployment, multi-cluster management, hybrid cloud replication and more, all while delivering operational transparency and low TCO.

