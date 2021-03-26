Thank Zuck it's Friday #8 - Military spending, chip fire and paid search
This week on the IT news podcast the team discusses the new military spending review, the implications of a fire at a chip manufacturing plant, and the concept of privacy-friendly paid-for internet search.
It's the end of the week which can mean only one thing. It's time for 'Thank Zuck it's Friday', the tech news podcast from Computing.
This week the team discusses VR, John's favourite TV show and failing to get fit, before moving on to more relevant pastures, including the recent military spending plans, the ramifications of a fire at a chip manufacturing plant and a startup launching privacy-friendly paid-for internet search.
The UK IT Industry Awards are open for entries! Get your submission in now!
More on Security
Thank Zuck it's Friday #7 - Border IT failures, MoD breaches and ransomware
This week on the IT news podcast the team discuss the latest PAC report into IT border projects, hacker gangs targeting firms with cyber insurance policies, and data breaches at the MoD
Sensitive MoD information exposed through personal email accounts
The Ministry of Defence logged 151 security incidents in 2020, compared to 75 in 2019
Thank Zuck it's Friday #6 - GDPR, Verkada and Microsoft Exchange flaws
It's Friday and the team are back for their weekly podcast, this week focusing on manure and security
Test and Trace staff told to use personal email accounts to share information
Already under fire for its multi-billion pound cost, the government's Test and Trace programme may also have breached GDPR
Microsoft announces passwordless authentication in Azure and updates to Teams and Outlook
Announcements made at Ignite 2021 event