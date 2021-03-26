Thank Zuck it's Friday #8 - Military spending, chip fire and paid search

We discuss VR, have you tried it?

It's the end of the week which can mean only one thing. It's time for 'Thank Zuck it's Friday', the tech news podcast from Computing.

This week the team discusses VR, John's favourite TV show and failing to get fit, before moving on to more relevant pastures, including the recent military spending plans, the ramifications of a fire at a chip manufacturing plant and a startup launching privacy-friendly paid-for internet search.

