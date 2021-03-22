Verkada hacktivist charged in USA
The charges apply to attacks Kottman allegedly committed in 2019, before the Verkada hack
Tillie Kottmann, a 21-year-old Swiss hacker who claimed responsibility for the Verkada breach earlier this month, has been charged by the US Justice Department with multiple accounts of conspiracy, identity...
More on Law
UK competition regulator launches probe into Apple over App Store policies
The CMA says it will examine whether Apple's terms and conditions for app developers are forcing users to spend more money for apps and add-ons
Australia passes landmark law to force Facebook and Google to pay for news content
Facebook says it will invest at least $1 billion in the news industry over the next three years
Zoom-ing towards an IP crash?
A lack of IP protection could make Zoom's success short-lived, says Nick Wallin
O2 fined £10.5m for overcharging departing customers
Around 140,000 customers overpaid, according to Ofcom
Google threatens to withdraw search functions in Australia over upcoming media law
Facebook has voiced similar concerns over the proposed code of conduct for tech giants in Australia
