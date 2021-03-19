Thank Zuck it's Friday #7 - Border IT failures, MoD breaches and ransomware

This week on the IT news podcast the team discuss the latest PAC report into IT border projects, hacker gangs targeting firms with cyber insurance policies, and data breaches at the MoD

Thank Zuck it's Friday episode 7
It's the end of the week which can mean only one thing. It's time for 'Thank Zuck it's Friday', the tech news podcast from Computing.

This week the team discuss Marvel films, face-pulling and Covid jabs before moving on to more relevant pastures, including the latest PAC report into the Home Office's IT border projects, MoD data being exposed through personal email accounts and a hacking group member claiming that their gang targets firms with cyber insurance.

