Rising Stars Awards 2021 - entries close on Friday
Are you a new starter who's entered the tech industry with a bang? Are you employing a band of outstanding graduates? Or are you yourself a mentor or role model in IT? We want to hear from you
Everyone in technology has had a hard year, but industry veterans have at least been able to rely on their experience. New starters in IT have had no such luck, and the pandemic has been a real trial by...
Williams puts data in pole position - an interview with CIO Graeme Hackland
After years of on-prem services and tape-based cold storage, Williams Racing is gearing up to compete with F1’s biggest names
Entries are open for the UK IT Industry Awards 2021
New categories honour the financial services, healthcare and security sectors, as well as special categories reflecting pandemic performance
'Girls don't study that' is not acceptable
A homogenous culture will always prepare in the same way – but the pandemic showed the importance of expecting the unexpected
'I still think the otters wave at me' - 15 Questions with Church of England director of technology Terry Willis
Willis sits in the '15 Questions' hotseat and discusses how he got into technology, the best piece of advice he was ever given, and sea otters
