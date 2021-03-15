Just five days left to enter the Rising Stars Awards 2021

Everyone in technology has had a hard year, but industry veterans have at least been able to rely on their experience. New starters in IT have had no such luck, and the pandemic has been a real trial by fire. That is why we consider it so important to recognise them and their achievements over the past 12 months in the Rising Stars Awards 2021 - and there are just a few short days left to enter.

The Rising Stars Awards, now in their third year, celebrate emerging talent in digital. They are designed to recognise and identify the sector's future leaders, as well as shining the spotlight on the organisations and individuals that help to foster and develop new talent.

As the UK and other countries navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, many individuals are facing a unique and unforeseen set of challenges: working from home, balancing personal and professional lives, and coping with stress while continuing to make great contribution to their businesses.

The Rising Stars Awards provide an opportunity to focus on the positives in peoples' hard work and determination over the last year. Nominating a colleague is a great way to recognise and celebrate their successes with them, which is so important during these challenging times.

Do you work with someone who you consider to be a rising star in the IT space? Or perhaps there's someone in your midst who has been a role model or mentor to those who are beginning their career in the sector? If so, we are ready to celebrate their achievements at the Computing Rising Stars Awards. The event is not about young versus old, but celebrating and recognising the achievements of those at the beginning of their career in the sector - shining a spotlight on their success and championing the organisations that do the most to develop new talent in the digital industry.

Nominations close at 5pm on Friday 19th March, so make sure to get your entries in as soon as possible.