Entries are open for the UK IT Industry Awards 2021
New categories honour the financial services, healthcare and security sectors, as well as special categories reflecting pandemic performance
IT and digital services have played a critical role in the COVID-19 pandemic. Now more than ever, it is time to recognise and reward the IT professionals behind these services: the vital workers ensuring people and businesses have stayed connected during this crisis and keeping the national infrastructure working.
The UK IT Industry Awards are the largest and most well-known event in the technology industry calendar. Owned and operated by Computing and BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, the awards enjoy a level of professionalism and industry knowledge not seen at other shows.
From transport apps and online shopping baskets to literally saving lives, modern IT impacts all of us, and the awards cover a wealth of topics. From the public and third sectors, to technologies like automation and the cloud, we aim to recognise the most important developments shaping IT today.
The UK IT Industry Awards evolve every year, as we remove legacy categories and introduce new ones to recognise the changing face of technology and its users. In 2021 we are adding three new categories recognising outstanding project work: Best Financial Services IT Project of the Year; Best Healthcare Sector IT Project of the Year; and Best Security, Defence or Law Enforcement IT Project of the Year. In addition, we have introduced two categories for one year only, honouring the best responses to the pandemic: Organisational Response to the Pandemic and Educational Response to the Pandemic.
Success at the UK IT Industry Awards relies on more than the strength of a written entry. A panel of judges, drawn from the list of sponsors and industry stakeholders, assess the strength of each entry to make it to the shortlist. Multiple panels of IT leaders - each rigorously, stringently independent - judge the categories based on presentations and evidence, not the work of marketing teams. These judges question IT professionals themselves and mark them as peers. As a result, winners are celebrated for genuine success.
Early bird entries are open now until the 28th May. The UK IT Industry Awards will take place on the 10th November - we'll see you there.
