Thank Zuck it's Friday #6 - GDPR, Verkada and Microsoft Exchange flaws
It's Friday and the team are back for their weekly podcast, this week focusing on manure and security
It's the end of the week which can mean only one thing. It's time for 'Thank Zuck it's Friday', the tech news podcast from Computing.
This week the team drag themselves away from an in-depth discussion of the weather and manure long enough to cover concerns that GDPR isn't being enforced, the Verkada breach and the Microsoft Exchange flaws currently being exploited.
