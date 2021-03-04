ICO seeking new Information Commissioner

The UK government has kicked off the process of appointing a new Information Commissioner, who will lead the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) and play a key role in driving responsible data use across the economy.

The successful candidate will replace Elizabeth Denham, the ICO's current head, who took over the role from Christopher Graham in July 2016.

Denham was appointed for five years, with her term originally set to conclude this summer. However, the government extended that to the end of the October to allow more time for her successor to be appointed.

The job advert published by the Cabinet Office indicates that the new Information Commissioner will play a key role in the rollout of the recently published National Data Strategy.

The Cabinet Office says it is looking for a candidate that can demonstrate a desire to deliver a new approach to data in the UK - striking the right balance between the data protection standards and responsible use of data to benefit the economy and society of the country.

The successful candidate will 'steer the ICO through a dynamic period of change, refining processes and decision-making', and will be based at the ICO's headquarters in Cheshire. They will receive an annual salary of £200,000.

In an op-ed written for the Financial Times, digital secretary Oliver Dowden indicated that the new head of the ICO will have a much broader remit to help organisations maximise the usefulness of data.

Dowden said that many organisations and businesses have been reluctant to use data, either because they do not understand data protection laws or believe they would inadvertently break the rules.

"The next information commissioner will not just be asked to focus on privacy, but be empowered to ensure people can use data to achieve economic and social goals," wrote Dowden.

However, the Open Rights Group (ORG), which has criticised many ICO decisions in the past, says the government's 'new approach to data' signifies a move to weaken data protection measures.

'It is a worrying development for UK citizens at large,' the group said.

The ORG says that the primary qualities the government is seeking in the candidate appear to show their 'desire to roll data protection rules backward':

'It is clear to us that, instead, the next ICO is being appointed in order to gut the GDPR and remove barriers to business use of data. That signals a shift away from enforceable rights, to make it harder for you to control the way your data is used,' the ORG said.

Last year, the ORG filed a legal challenge against the ICO over its alleged failure to stop unlawful practices by the AdTech industry.

The ORG claimed that despite identifying GDPR breaches, the ICO had failed to take appropriate action against the wrongdoers, and had instead wrapped up its investigation.

The challenge was filed by Jim Killock, executive director of ORG, and Michael Veale, a lecturer in digital rights at the University College London.

"This lawsuit is about stopping the ICO sweeping the most difficult cases under the carpet," Veale said last year.

"AdTech isn't simple — but dealing with illegal AdTech is the ICO's job."