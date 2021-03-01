Critical vulnerability found in Snow Software's Inventory Agent

A vulnerability in Snow Software's Snow Inventory Agent has been assigned a severity score of 9.8 out 10, indicating a critical weakness.

In a notice sent to customers this week, Snow says the vulnerability - in Snow Inventory Agent for Windows v5.3.1 and above - is the result of an issue in a third-party component called CPUID. It is a privilege-escalation flaw that a source, speaking to Computing on condition of anonymity, said provides criminals with "very, very open access to customer environments."

Snow has known about the weakness for "more than a year," the source alleged, adding that no patch is available yet; Snow's recommendation to address the flaw is to simply disable CPUID in configuration settings.

However, Snow countered those claims when we contacted the company for comment. A spokesperson confirmed that CVE-2021-27579 is a new vulnerability; a fix has been released; and the offending component will be removed in the next version of Inventory Agent, which is due on the 17th March.

Fredrik Arenhag, Senior Director of Quality at Snow Software, said:

"Through our bug bounty program, Snow was alerted to a potential vulnerability in its Snow Inventory Agent for Windows v5.3.1 and above and immediately began to validate, confirm and release a fix. We have not received any reports that the vulnerability has been actively exploited. The vulnerability is a result of an issue in a third-party component known as CPUID that, if exploited, can create escalated privileges. When CPUID is enabled, the vulnerability is present, therefore the fix provided disables the component.

"We are working closely with customers and partners to ensure they are informed on the vulnerability and fix to minimise the risk, and this component will be removed from the Snow Inventory Agent for Windows moving forward. As is a best practice across the technology industry, Snow will continue to keep our community informed of any security vulnerabilities that are discovered."

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) has assigned CVE-2021-27579 a score of 8.3 out of 10. The National Vulnerability Database, a list maintained by the USA's National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), ranked its severity as 9.8 out of 10.

Snow has more than 4,000 customers worldwide, with those in the UK including local government bodies, higher education institutions and private sector companies. Examples are Liverpool City Council, University College London, Greggs and TalkTalk.