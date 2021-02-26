Thank Zuck it's Friday #4 - Facebook in Australia, Python's birthday and Amazon's workers
Join the Computing editorial team as they take a look at the week's top tech news, and somewhat oddly, discuss what happens when you walk into a brick wall...
Join the Computing team for a look at the week's top tech news, including Australia's landmark case against Facebook, Python's somewhat divisive birthday, and attempted unionisation amongst some of Amazon's workforce.
Computing's next Deskflix event will be on Financial Services, and will be held virtually on Wednesday 3rd March. With a fantastic agenda filled with top speakers, presentations, panels and a quiz, it's sure to be an amazing event, sign up now!
