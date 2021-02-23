IT leaders at NPCC and BUPA among speakers at Deskflix IT Leaders' Summit

2021 is turning into a year of consolidation: a chance to take stock of the rapid changes wrought in 2020, and seriously consider how they fit into the business. But what about the future?

Six months on from our inaugural virtual IT Leaders' Festival, Computing is running the Deskflix IT Leaders' Summit next month. As well as looking at past changes, it presents a chance reflect on the first quarter of 2021 and discuss progress with your peers.

The newly announced agenda contains a host of sessions dedicated to case studies and roundtable discussions, so attendees can share and learn best practices from peers and industry experts.

In the opening keynote session, Wayne Parks - National Enabling Programmes director for the National Police Chief's Council - will discuss the mass digital migration of British policing, including the 2020 cloud transition.

Click here to register for the Deskflix IT Leaders' Summit

Two sets of roundtable discussions will follow, where attendees have the choice of joining conversations on modern IT infrastructure; AI in cybersecurity; or the use of open source in the enterprise. The experiences of 2020 will open the discussion, but delegates' questions will lead the events.

A panel formed of Jos Creese (Former CIO and CDO, Hampshire County Council), Diana Kennedy (CTO, BUPA) and Sudip Trivedi (Head of Data and Analytics, London Borough of Camden) will focus on the future, covering topics including technology acceleration in 2020, the impact of remote working on business culture and the lessons to take into 2021.

A final set of roundtable discussions will close the day, where attendees can again take part in discussions with our partners from Equinix, Darktrace and Enterprise DB.

The Deskflix IT Leaders' Summit will not only reflect on the ‘year of tech', but take a forward look to what 2021 has to offer for organisational growth empowered by technological developments. Register for this exclusive episode of Deskflix now to join our interactive roundtables, panel discussions and keynotes - led by IT leaders, for IT leaders.