Thank Zuck it's Friday #3 - Data adequacy, Darktrace and 'spy pixels'

Episode three of Computing's IT news podcast has landed, and with it it's brand new name 'Thank Zuck it's Friday'!

This week the team discuss the liklihood of Brussels issuing a positive data adequacy decision for the UK, the (potentially) upcoming Darktrace IPO, and the increasing spread of 'spy pixels' in emails.

So why the snow scene in the article image? You'll have to listen to the podcast to find out.

