Thank Zuck it's Friday #3 - Data adequacy, Darktrace and 'spy pixels'
Join the Computing team for episode three of the podcast that gives you the lowdown on the hottest tech news of the week
Episode three of Computing's IT news podcast has landed, and with it it's brand new name 'Thank Zuck it's Friday'!
This week the team discuss the liklihood of Brussels issuing a positive data adequacy decision for the UK, the (potentially) upcoming Darktrace IPO, and the increasing spread of 'spy pixels' in emails.
So why the snow scene in the article image? You'll have to listen to the podcast to find out.
Computing's next Deskflix event will be on Financial Services, and will be held on Wednesday 3rd March.
