Computing Podcast Episode 2 - AI in Security, Favicon hacks and Multi Cloud
The Computing team expertly dissects the week's news, including the latest research on the top vendors in AI-enhanced security, how Favicons can be used to track you online, and whether Multi-Cloud is set to take over the world
In the second episode of Computing's weekly podcast, the team discuss the latest AI-enhanced security research from Delta, including how the leading tools are rated by hundreds of independently-sourced customers.
They also talk about the newly uncovered privacy concerns around Favicons, revealing that they can be used to build a profile of individual internet users, and track their movements around the web.
Finally, they discuss enterprise use of Multi-Cloud, building on the latest Delta research behind the most recent Deskflix virtual conference.
The Computing podcast comes out every Friday morning, rounding up the week in tech. Stay tuned for more!
