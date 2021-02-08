Demand for tech courses on the rise in British universities

The latest application and acceptance data from the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) shows that technology-based subjects are experiencing a sharp spike in popularity in UK universities.

According to UCAS, acceptances to computer science (CS) degrees increased by about 50 per cent during the decade from 2011 to 2020. In 2011, there were 20,420 acceptances (students accepting offered places) to CS courses, increasing to 30,090 in 2020.

Similarly, acceptances to engineering course rose 21 per cent, from 25,995 in 2011 to 31,545 in 2020. AI courses also saw a steep climb in popularity, with acceptances rising 400 per cent: from 65 in 2011 to 355 in 2020.

BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT and UCAS say these figures indicate the continued popularity of science and technology courses among students in the UK. Engineering UK agrees, with a recent paper ('Young people and COVID-19', published August 2020) stating that students aged 11 to 19 are generally more aware of the significant role that engineers have played during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Business, law and psychology courses are also accepting more students, as per UCAS data, but there is a clear-cut decline in the admissions for humanities subjects. Acceptances in English fell from 10,020 in 2011 to 6,980 in 2020, and demand for history and philosophy courses were also down: from 15,060 in 2011 to 12,870 in 2020.

Demand for nursing courses, however, remains strong, despite the removal of NHS bursaries in 2017. In 2020, a total of 62,920 students chose a nursing course, compared to 63,275 in 2011. Admissions in medicine courses are at the highest level on record, rising 37 per cent since 2017.

Women accounted for 58 per cent of new graduates, and that proportion is rising, UCAS revealed.

However, there was a slight drop in the number of new black British students. Last year, 41,850 black British students enrolled in various degree courses in UK universities, down from 42,155 enrolments in 2019.