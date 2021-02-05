Microsoft unveils new employee experience platform Viva with homeworkers in mind

Microsoft on Thursday launched Viva, its new employee experience platform (EXP) which is based on Microsoft Teams and aims to provide employees with learning, engagement, wellbeing and knowledge discovery.

Microsoft says Viva is "built for the digital era" and will bring together communications, resources and insights into an integrated experience to enable employees and their teams to collaborate from anywhere.

"We have participated in the largest at-scale remote work experiment the world has seen, and it has had a dramatic impact on the employee experience," said Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft.

"Every organisation will require a unified employee experience from onboarding and collaboration to continuous learning and growth. Viva brings together everything an employee needs to be successful, from day one, in a single, integrated experience directly in Teams."

Jared Spataro, corporate vice president of Microsoft 365 said: "As the world of work changes, the next horizon of innovation will come from a focus on creativity, engagement and wellbeing so organisations can build cultures of resilience and ingenuity. Our vision is to deliver a platform for the employee experience that helps organisations create a thriving culture with engaged employees and inspiring leaders."

Viva is designed for the era of working from home and works like an intranet by bringing essential parts of a business into a central location. It is comprised of four specific modules: Viva Connections, Viva Insights, Viva Learning and Viva Topics.

Viva Connections, claims Microsoft, offers a new way for leaders to invite employees to participate in creating an inclusive workplace. It gives them a curated experience that helps to bring together relevant conversations, town halls, news and other resources.

With Viva Connections, employees can access company resources while also participating in communities, using a single customisable app in Microsoft Teams. This module serves basically as a dashboard for connecting employees with their colleagues remotely.

Viva Insights, Microsoft says, gives personalised and actionable insights to employees and their managers, enabling managers to monitor work patterns in their organisation. The module brings productivity and wellbeing experiences in Microsoft Teams and also enables employees to incorporate data from third-party services like Slack, Workday, Zoom and SAP SuccessFactors.

Over time, Viva Insights will also bring Microsoft MyAnalytics and Microsoft Workplace Analytics together under the Microsoft Viva brand.

Viva Learning provides a central hub for learning in Microsoft Teams. Using this hub, people can learn and share new things from various content libraries available across the organisation.

Microsoft plans to launch a Viva Learning app later this year, including integrations with leading learning management systems such as SAP SuccessFactors, Cornerstone OnDemand and Saba.

Viva Topics, the fourth module, uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to organise company-wide content and expertise into relevant categories such as projects, products, processes and customers. Microsoft compares it to an organisational Wiki, a one-stop-location for any type of information which will generates topic cards from apps like Teams, Office and SharePoint.

Microsoft Viva Topics is now available for Microsoft 365 customers, priced at $5 per user per month. Viva Insights goes into public preview this week, while Learning is currently private preview only. Viva Connections will be rolled out in the next few months.

Employee experience platforms are a growing category in enterprise software that aim to offer employees a simple way to stay connected with their organisations and colleagues. Viva joins existing offerings including 15Five, Lattice, Qualtrics, Kudos and Kazoo.