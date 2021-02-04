Ofcom proposes 'one touch' broadband switching process

UK's communications regulator Ofcom has proposed a new 'one touch' process to make it easier for residential broadband and home phone customers to switch their service provider.

The regulator is consulting on the proposals until 31st March 2021, and will take a final decision in the summer. The final plans are expected to be come into effect by December 2022.

Unnecessary hassle can create barriers that prevent subscribers from changing providers, says the regulator. Ofcom's own research suggests that nearly 40 per cent of people avoid switching broadband providers because they consider the process too complex. Similarly, many people are discouraged from switching because they think the process will take too much of their time.

Presently, if a customer wants to switch from Virgin Media to Hyperoptic, or from a copper line to fibre, they have to contact their existing operator as well as the new one to manage the switch-over. Moreover, customers also have to ensure there is no gap between the end of the old service and starting of the new one.

Under the new rules, a subscriber would need to only contact their new provider, regardless of whether they are switching between different networks, or changing services on the same network.

This will also prevent customers from being subject to annoying attempts from their current provider to convince them to stay.

Ofcom says the new changes will also make it possible for customers to switch providers "in as little as one day if technically possible".

Under the proposed process, a customer will give their details to their chosen new provider and will automatically receive information regarding the switch-over from their current provider.

If the customer wants to proceed, the new provider will manage the rest of the switching process.

Ofcom changed the rules around mobile operator switching in 2019, enabling customers to swap their operators by simply sending a free text message.

"Switching broadband can feel like a complicated process and can put some consumers off searching for a better deal, potentially costing them £90 a year as they sit out of contract with their existing provider," said Richard Neudegg, head of regulation at broadband comparison site Uswitch.

"Making things easier for consumers will become especially important in the future... so consumers can move to next generation services with minimal fuss," he added.