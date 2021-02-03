Coming up: Deskflix Hybrid and Multi-Cloud

Join us on Wednesday 10 February for our latest DeskFlix event, in which we'll be focusing on cloud, and more specifically the hybrid- and multi-cloud paradigms which are attracting an increasing amount of interest.

We kick off with a research presentation about the maturity of multi-cloud and hybrid cloud drawing on the opinions of Computing readers.

Be sure not to miss our morning keynote ‘Making the case for cloud-only' by Mark Barnes, Foundation Services Technical Officer at the Financial Times. Mark will be telling us how he overcame inertia at the Pink'un, first by explaining, then by pleading and finally, frankly, by resorting to menaces.

There are presentations from AI security leaders Darktrace on the challenges of securing cloud and SaaS applications, and Mandip Bharj of Stealth Consulting will be explaining how the progress of migrating services in the cloud is now a whole lot easier than it used to be.

Fancy a some Bluetooth headphones? Know your AWS from your elbow? Feel self-Azured about your SaaS-smarts? Then take our Cloud Champions DeskQuiz and they could be yours.

Finally, we round off the morning with a panel discussion on multi-cloud strategies. Does it really make sense to use multiple cloud providers? If so what are the advantages and how do you manage the estate?

The full programme is laid out below.

Registration is free. Best of all, by attending you'll earn yourself CPD points.

Hope to see you there.

The Computing Team

Agenda