Coming up: Deskflix Hybrid and Multi-Cloud

Join us Wednesday 10 February
  Computing staff
Join us on Wednesday 10 February for our latest DeskFlix event, in which we'll be focusing on cloud, and more specifically the hybrid- and multi-cloud paradigms which are attracting an increasing amount of interest.

We kick off with a research presentation about the maturity of multi-cloud and hybrid cloud drawing on the opinions of Computing readers.

Be sure not to miss our morning keynote ‘Making the case for cloud-only' by Mark Barnes, Foundation Services Technical Officer at the Financial Times. Mark will be telling us how he overcame inertia at the Pink'un, first by explaining, then by pleading and finally, frankly, by resorting to menaces.

There are presentations from AI security leaders Darktrace on the challenges of securing cloud and SaaS applications, and Mandip Bharj of Stealth Consulting will be explaining how the progress of migrating services in the cloud is now a whole lot easier than it used to be.

Deskflix Hybrid and Multi Cloud, Wednesday 10 February

Fancy a some Bluetooth headphones? Know your AWS from your elbow? Feel self-Azured about your SaaS-smarts? Then take our Cloud Champions DeskQuiz and they could be yours.

Finally, we round off the morning with a panel discussion on multi-cloud strategies. Does it really make sense to use multiple cloud providers? If so what are the advantages and how do you manage the estate?

The full programme is laid out below.

Agenda

10:00 - 10:05

Opening Remarks

Stuart Sumner, Editorial Director, Computing and Delta

10:05 - 10:15

Delta Research

A look at current thinking about hybrid and multi-cloud strategies.

John Leonard, Research Director, Computing and Delta

10:15 - 10:45

Keynote: Making the case for cloud-only

The journey from a phrase in a meeting (hey! let's call it "cloud only") to sipping champagne in a car park outside an empty data centre in Watford…

Mark Barnes, Foundation Services Technical Officer, Financial Times

10:45- 11:05

Darktrace: Security Past the Perimeter: An Immune System for the Cloud

The challenges of securing cloud and SaaS applications.

Nabil Zoldjalali, Director of Cloud Security, Darktrace

11:05 - 11:30

Coffee and movement break

11:30 - 11:45

DeskQuiz!

Your chance to win a handsome pair of Bluetooth headphones

11:45- 12:00

TBC

12:00 - 12:10

Cloud in a Box - Powered by Stealth

Taking the pain out of your cloud transformation journey

Mandip Bharj, Director and Founding Partner, Stealth Consulting

12:10 - 12:50

Panel Discussion: Multi-cloud: are we nearly there yet?

  • Amanda Brock, CEO, OpenUK
  • David Keigher, Head of Sales, Automation Logic
  • Sarah Malter, MD, Kapitalise
  • Lee Virgo, Cloud Transformation Director and Head of Delivery, Arup
  • Moderator: John Leonard, Research Director, Computing

12:50 - 12:50

Closing Remarks

