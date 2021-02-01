Serious bug discovered in widely used cryptographic software
GnuPG users urged to install latest upgrade immediately
Version 1.9.0 of Libgcrypt, GnuPG's cryptographic library, is impacted by a serious remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability that could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code on the target machine....
More on Threats and Risks
Notorious Emotet botnet taken down following international police operation
Servers taken down and multiple arrests made
Signal, Facebook and Google among apps open to eavesdropping
The bugs could allow criminals to listen in on private calls without the target's knowledge
Ministry of Defence sees 18 per cent rise in data loss incidents
There were 546 incidents involving personal data in 2019-20
Software errors wipes 'thousands' of arrest records from police databases
Home secretary Priti Patel is under fire after a bug led to the loss of 150,000 records from the Police National Computer
Microsoft patches 83 security vulnerabilities in first 2021 Patch Tuesday update
The vulnerabilities include a zero-day flaw that impacts the Microsoft Defender antivirus software
Back to Top