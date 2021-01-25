Hacker leaks data of more than 2 million dating site users

The stolen data has been dumped on a publicly accessible hacking forum

Sensitive data belonging to nearly 2.3 million users of dating website MeetMindful has leaked online. According to ZDNet, a 'well-known' hacker dumped the stolen data on a publicly accessible hacking...

