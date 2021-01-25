Hackers publish data stolen from SEPA as the agency refuses to pay ransom
SEPA says it will not use public finance to pay criminals
Hackers behind the ransomware attack on the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) have published about 4,000 stolen files, as the Agency continues to resist demands to pay. In an update on...
More on Hacking
SonicWall investigates SMA 100 Series appliances for zero-day vulnerabilities after attack
SonicWall has identified a coordinated attack on its internal systems by 'highly sophisticated threat actors'
Hacker leaks data of more than 2 million dating site users
The stolen data has been dumped on a publicly accessible hacking forum
Hackers 'manipulated' stolen documents to undermine trust in coronavirus vaccines
The EMA says hackers changed some emails before releasing them online
Scottish Environmental Protection Agency confirms 'ongoing' ransomware attack
SEPA's email system is still down almost a month after the initial breach
Researchers reveal link between SolarWinds hack and Russian Turla group as details of a third malware strain emerge
Turla is associated with the Russian intelligence service FSB and has successfully carried out many espionage-focused hacking campaigns
Back to Top