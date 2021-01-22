Delta: Cost comparisons for the cloud hyperscalers

One of the most powerful tools for breaking down silos and integrating resources is cloud computing. But multi-tenancy cloud is not the ideal environment for every application or every class of data and some will need to remain on-prem for the foreseeable future; nor are all clouds equal. Tune in to Deskflix season 1 to hear industry experts speak on the questions you need answered on hybrid and multi cloud.

Date: 10 Feb 2021

