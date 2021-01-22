Sign up now for Deskflix Season 3: IT Leaders' Summit
The past 10 months have been a period of intense disruption, upsetting established norms and throwing a spanner into planned projects. Some IT leaders - especially those in companies with an existing agile...
Busting myths around diversity in tech
In October 2020, Octopus Energy embarked on an internship programme designed to prove that you don’t need to be a white man to flourish in the tech industry
Pat Gelsinger to replace Bob Swan as Intel CEO
Chipmaker says the move is unrelated to Intel's recent financial performance
Top four technology trends for 2021
Computing gazes into its crystal ball and outlines what it expects to be the big ticket items on IT leaders' agendas in 2021, including remote working, cyber security challenges, enterprise open source and automation
The 'Diversity Dialogue' - are you listening?
Catherine Harrison, HR Director, First Derivatives, explains how to evolve from an initiative ‘mindset’ to an approach that truly embeds diversity and inclusion values in an organisation