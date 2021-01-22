Google threatens to withdraw search functions in Australia over upcoming media law
Facebook has voiced similar concerns over the proposed code of conduct for tech giants in Australia
Google said on Friday that it would block its search function in Australia entirely if the government proceeds to pass a legislation that would force Google and Facebook to compensate local media firms...
More on Law
Former RAC employee sentenced to prison for selling personal data to claims management firm
The ICO says such acts could lead to a prison sentence for those responsible
ICO is struggling to collect fines from companies that violate data protection rules
Watchdog lacks teeth: 68 per cent of fines issued since January 2019 haven't been paid
Apple security chief indicted for alleged bribery
Thomas Moyer offered 200 free iPads to officers in exchange for special gun permits for Apple employees
Six indicted for bribing staff to manipulate Amazon Marketplace
Scheme involved paying bribes to Amazon employees to gain unfair competitive advantage worth more than $100 million on Amazon's third-party platform
Are government attempts to boost diversity in tech too little, too late?
Charlotte Allery, Employment Solicitor in the Technology Sector at Coffin Mew, argues that the government must do more to promote diversity in the technology industry