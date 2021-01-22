Twitch bans Donald Trump indefinitely while Facebook refers the case to Oversight Board

Trump cannot create another account on Twitch unless his suspension is lifted

Twitch bans Donald Trump indefinitely while Facebook refers the case to the Oversight Board
Twitch bans Donald Trump indefinitely while Facebook refers the case to the Oversight Board
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Livestreaming platform Twitch has imposed an indefinite ban on former US president Donald Trump's account, citing an ongoing risk of violence following the Capitol attack earlier this month. The move...

To continue reading...

More on Social Networking