Software errors wipes 'thousands' of arrest records from police databases
Home secretary Priti Patel is under fire after a bug led to the loss of 150,000 records from the Police National Computer
Some 150,000 arrest records, including fingerprints, DNA and arrest histories, were accidentally wiped from police databases last week, in a major technological glitch that could impact future investigations....
More on Threats and Risks
Microsoft patches 83 security vulnerabilities in first 2021 Patch Tuesday update
The vulnerabilities include a zero-day flaw that impacts the Microsoft Defender antivirus software
ElectroRAT malware used in extensive operation to extract funds from cryptocurrency wallets
Cybercriminals employed three fake cryptocurrency-related apps to trick users into downloading the malware on their systems
Microsoft warns of Adrozek ad-injection campaign affecting all major browsers
Adrozek adds browser extensions which connect to the attacker's servers, modifies browser settings to inject ads, and disables security features
Half of all cyber intrusions in 2020 deployed ransomware, report
Financial gain is the motive behind two-thirds of attacks with 81 per cent of those using ransomware to achieve their goal says CrowdStrike report
VMware rolls out security updates to address zero-day bug
The bug could enable an attacker to take control of a vulnerable machine running VMware Workspace One Access and other software