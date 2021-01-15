Software errors wipes 'thousands' of arrest records from police databases

Home secretary Priti Patel is under fire after a bug led to the loss of 150,000 records from the Police National Computer

Some 150,000 arrest records, including fingerprints, DNA and arrest histories, were accidentally wiped from police databases last week, in a major technological glitch that could impact future investigations....

