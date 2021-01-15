Computer engineer offers council £50m to help dig 7,500 Bitcoins out of landfill
The £210 million hard drive was unintentionally dumped when clearing out a desk
An IT engineer who accidentally dumped a hard drive containing 7,500 Bitcoins is ready to share 25 per cent of the haul's value with Newport Council, if they help him to recover it from a landfill site...
