Computer engineer offers council £50m to help dig 7,500 Bitcoins out of landfill

The £210 million hard drive was unintentionally dumped when clearing out a desk

An IT engineer who accidentally dumped a hard drive containing 7,500 Bitcoins is ready to share 25 per cent of the haul's value with Newport Council, if they help him to recover it from a landfill site...

