Understanding the shared responsibility model for security in the hybrid cloud

One of the greatest draws of cloud computing is the promise of greater security. Cloud service providers typically have greater expertise and budget to dedicate to securing their services than customers.

However, contrary to the expectations of many, the burden of securing cloud environments does not lie solely with your cloud providers. Responsibility for the user access, data and application layers typically remain with the customer. The shared responsibilities model outlined in terms of service not only reveal the customer's obligation to share the load, but also reflect the modern cloud security strategy we should all be following.

The proliferation of remote working and the growth of cloud have meant the gradual and inevitable erosion of the traditional security perimeter. With that, we've had to pivot to more holistic approaches to securing our organisations - better cyber hygiene, cloud-based security tools, and MFA.

Where the buck stops: Why a shared responsibility model will help you own your cloud security flaws

However, one often neglected aspect of cloud security strategy is the shared responsibility model. To be effective, cyber security must be multi-layered, with each layer covering possible gaps in the others. If the shared responsibilities are not well understood, the potential consequences are obvious.

