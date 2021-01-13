Microsoft patches 83 security vulnerabilities in first 2021 Patch Tuesday update
The vulnerabilities include a zero-day flaw that impacts the Microsoft Defender antivirus software
Microsoft has released its first Patch Tuesday security update of 2021, addressing a total of 83 vulnerabilities across various products and platforms. Of all the security holes plugged this month,...
More on Threats and Risks
ElectroRAT malware used in extensive operation to extract funds from cryptocurrency wallets
Cybercriminals employed three fake cryptocurrency-related apps to trick users into downloading the malware on their systems
Microsoft warns of Adrozek ad-injection campaign affecting all major browsers
Adrozek adds browser extensions which connect to the attacker's servers, modifies browser settings to inject ads, and disables security features
Half of all cyber intrusions in 2020 deployed ransomware, report
Financial gain is the motive behind two-thirds of attacks with 81 per cent of those using ransomware to achieve their goal says CrowdStrike report
VMware rolls out security updates to address zero-day bug
The bug could enable an attacker to take control of a vulnerable machine running VMware Workspace One Access and other software
Hackers are targeting Covid-19 vaccine distribution chain, IBM warns
Threat actors sending phishing emails in the name of a senior executive from a legitimate Chinese cold chain provider Haier Biomedical