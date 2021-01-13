Microsoft patches 83 security vulnerabilities in first 2021 Patch Tuesday update

The vulnerabilities include a zero-day flaw that impacts the Microsoft Defender antivirus software

Microsoft patches 83 security vulnerabilities in first 2021 Patch Tuesday update
Microsoft patches 83 security vulnerabilities in first 2021 Patch Tuesday update
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Microsoft has released its first Patch Tuesday security update of 2021, addressing a total of 83 vulnerabilities across various products and platforms. Of all the security holes plugged this month,...

To continue reading...

More on Threats and Risks