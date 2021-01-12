The best of all worlds? Making hybrid and multi-cloud strategies work
One of the most powerful tools for breaking down silos and integrating resources is cloud computing. But multi-tenancy cloud is not the ideal environment for every application or every class of data and some will need to remain on-prem for the foreseeable future.
Nor are all clouds equal. As time goes on, the great liberator can become a jailer with companies effectively locked into their chosen platforms by proprietary data formats and prohibitive data egress charges.
Which is why pragmatic and forward-looking IT leaders are increasingly adopting hybrid and multi-cloud strategies which provide the advantages that cloud brings to bear while spreading risk and maximising their own control and freedom to choose.
Join us on Wednesday 10th February for the start of a new season of our virtual event series Deskflix in which we'll be looking at how to formulate cloud strategies to maximise agility, minimise costs and reduce lock-in.
We'll have our usual mix of informative and thought-provoking keynotes, panel sessions and presentations, and we'll be looking to answer all your questions on hybrid and multi-cloud on the day.
The event is free to attend, and better still you can earn CPD points as you learn.
Register today for Deskflix: Hybrid and Multi Cloud The best of all worlds
