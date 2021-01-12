Parler data breach: Hackers claim they downloaded everything from Parler before it was taken offline

The information could help American law-enforcement authorities to identify and locate perpetrators who used the platform to plan US Capitol violence

Parler data breach: Hackers claim they downloaded everything from Parler before it was taken offline
Parler data breach: Hackers claim they downloaded everything from Parler before it was taken offline
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Hackers say they have archived massive amounts of public information from far-right social media platform Parler before it was taken down in the early hours of Monday morning. An independent hacker...

To continue reading...

More on Hacking