High Court rules against bulk hacking by police and intelligence agencies
Privacy International celebrates High Court win
The UK High Court has squashed the ability of the security and intelligence services to engage in bulk surveillance based on a single warrant. The ruling comes after a series of legal challenges by...
The known unknowns of post-Brexit data transfers
With many aspects of the trade deal still to be ratified, organisations that transfer data to and from the EU need to start preparing now
WhatsApp will share more user data with Facebook
WhatsApp says the move will enable it to better integrate with other Facebook products and services, but there are privacy concerns
Over 80,000 UK-registered .eu websites and related emails stop working due to Brexit
British nationals or organisations who shifts their domain's registration address to somewhere in the EU are eligible to retain their domain
Big tech versus regulation - the start of an interesting decade
An almighty battle is brewing over control and sovereignty of citizens' data
Alibaba criticised for racial profiling through facial recognition
The company says such features were only used 'within a testing environment'