Webinar: Defeating data disasters

Cloud is the defining technology of the 21st century, and 2020 proved just how important a solid cloud strategy can be to business continuity. But, not everyone realises the benefits yet.

Complex data management is one of the key drivers to cloud adoption - with time-consuming manual backups and expensive hardware upgrades eating up resources. At the same time, rising security threats and an evolving compliance landscape present fresh challenges to managing data.

There has never been a better time to reevaluate your data management strategy. Join us on the 28th January as we sit down with Pierre-Francois Gugilelmi of Rubrik to discuss how business and IT leaders can use the cloud to dodge data disasters, realising powerful advantages and solving the complexity behind managing data across hybrid and multi-cloud IT environments.

Some of the key topic we will discuss include:

The coronavirus pandemic and its effect on cloud migration

Whether modernising your architecture necessitates a move to the cloud

Why some firms may choose to stay on-prem

How to evaluate cloud data management tools.

The key strengths of the cloud: simplicity, flexibility, security and cost-savings

