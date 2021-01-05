Microsoft job posting indicates major UI overhaul for Windows 10

The company says the redesign will signal that "Windows is BACK"

Microsoft job posting indicates major UI overhaul for Windows 10
Microsoft job posting indicates major UI overhaul for Windows 10
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Microsoft is reportedly planning a redesign of its Windows operating system, calling it a "sweeping visual rejuvenation of Windows experiences". According to Windows Latest, the software giant has posted...

To continue reading...

More on Operating Systems